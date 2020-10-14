Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Drops By 98.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ DVOL opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.