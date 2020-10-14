Short Interest in KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Decreases By 97.8%

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several brokerages have recently commented on KBCSY. ValuEngine lowered KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
KBCSY opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.30.
KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.
