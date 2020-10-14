Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Stryker by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,388 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Stryker by 264.1% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 26,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 19,478 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock opened at $220.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $227.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.