Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Increased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $356.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.16. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $341.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.61.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

