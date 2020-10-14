Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 319 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $223.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $228.60. The company has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.87, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,764,194.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.10.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.