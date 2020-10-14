Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 53,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 43,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

