Royal Fund Management LLC Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

