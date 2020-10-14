WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in WP Carey by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 15.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.9% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPC opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.71.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. WP Carey’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.044 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

