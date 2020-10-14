Royal Fund Management LLC Takes $320,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $596,586,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,412,000 after buying an additional 1,851,878 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,432,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,767,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $229.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

