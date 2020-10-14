Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $241.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.01. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $241.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

