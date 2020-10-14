Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,449 Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Telenav Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Telenav Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Seagate Technology Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley
Seagate Technology Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley
Gossamer Bio Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler
Gossamer Bio Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler
RLI Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
RLI Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Johnson & Johnson Given a $163.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group
Johnson & Johnson Given a $163.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group
Under Armour Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Under Armour Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report