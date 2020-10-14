Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,449 Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.