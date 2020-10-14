877 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 877 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock opened at $349.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. Intuit’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.94.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

