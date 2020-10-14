Royal Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at $78,803,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $697.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $691.27 and a 200-day moving average of $599.62. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $725.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. CSFB upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.95.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

