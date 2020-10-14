Royal Fund Management LLC Invests $228,000 in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 46.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ALLETE Inc has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.33.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.75 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.