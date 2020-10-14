Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 11,090 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

