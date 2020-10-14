Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,680 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

