Royal Fund Management LLC Invests $218,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Telenav Downgraded to "Sell" at Zacks Investment Research
Seagate Technology Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley
Gossamer Bio Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler
RLI Lowered to "Sell" at Zacks Investment Research
Johnson & Johnson Given a $163.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group
Under Armour Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
