Royal Fund Management LLC Invests $218,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.