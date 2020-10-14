Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 144 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,571.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,528.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,430.13. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,069.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,698.76.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

