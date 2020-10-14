1,183 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

