Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,459 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 9.6% in the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 173,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 55,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 281,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

