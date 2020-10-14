Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 1,959 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.97. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Lampen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $507,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 421,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,082.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,750 over the last 90 days. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

