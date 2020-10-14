JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,331 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 400.0% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 74,850.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 602.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBX opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.59. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $132,096.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $62,435.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,596.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,199 shares of company stock worth $887,357 in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. 140166 raised Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

