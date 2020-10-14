JGP Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $55,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $237.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $237.61.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.08.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

