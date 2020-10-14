JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Illumina by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,168 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 1,856 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total value of $662,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $838,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,514,970 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $345.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $404.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Illumina’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.65.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

