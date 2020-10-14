XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Position Boosted by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 233.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 629,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,696,000 after acquiring an additional 52,205 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,308.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 153,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 142,663 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $94.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.51, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.44. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

