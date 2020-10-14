iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 96.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,291 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $198.68 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.46.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

