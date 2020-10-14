JGP Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,115. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

ES opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.44. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

