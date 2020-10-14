JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,305 Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300,683 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,873,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,179 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,392.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,802,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,166 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,767,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

