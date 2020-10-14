2,797 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 35.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Copart by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Copart stock opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.37. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.