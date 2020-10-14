JGP Wealth Management LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.