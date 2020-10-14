JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 237 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $229.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.27. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

