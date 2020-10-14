Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Shares of Enservco Co. (NYSE:ENSV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.16. Enservco shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 7,651 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Production Services and Completion Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.