QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Shares Gap Down to $31.50

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.50, but opened at $29.01. QAD shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QADB shares. Sidoti began coverage on shares of QAD in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get QAD alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $654.51 million, a PE ratio of 3,165.67 and a beta of 1.27.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. QAD had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,797 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.