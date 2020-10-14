Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Gap Down to $33.59

Shares of Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.59, but opened at $29.15. Nkarta shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($6.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($4.31). Sell-side analysts forecast that Nkarta Inc will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

