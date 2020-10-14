The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.30. The9 shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 32,053 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The9 during the second quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The9 during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The9 by 1,653.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 152,114 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

