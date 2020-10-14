Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Gap Down to $0.54

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.49. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on VTNR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

