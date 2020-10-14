Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.16. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 28,921 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.25.

The firm has a market cap of $26.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 120.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 936,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 422,874 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 400,157 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 308,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

