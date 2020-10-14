Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Shares Gap Down to $22.46

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.46, but opened at $21.02. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $339,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 1,764.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

