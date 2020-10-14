Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.16. Enservco shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 7,651 shares changing hands.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enservco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 465,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Enservco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

