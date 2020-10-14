S (NASDAQ:MDGS) Shares Gap Down to $1.92

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

S ADR (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $1.76. S shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 2,217 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39.

S Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Enservco Shares Gap Down to $0.17
Enservco Shares Gap Down to $0.17
QAD Shares Gap Down to $31.50
QAD Shares Gap Down to $31.50
TransAtlantic Petroleum Shares Gap Down to $0.29
TransAtlantic Petroleum Shares Gap Down to $0.29
Nkarta Shares Gap Down to $33.59
Nkarta Shares Gap Down to $33.59
The9 Shares Gap Down to $0.33
The9 Shares Gap Down to $0.33
Vertex Energy Shares Gap Down to $0.54
Vertex Energy Shares Gap Down to $0.54


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report