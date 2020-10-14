Provexis (LON:PXS) Shares Gap Down to $0.61

Provexis plc (LON:PXS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.55. Provexis shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 155,172 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.72.

Provexis (LON:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Provexis plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and markets functional foods, medical foods, and dietary supplements worldwide. Its products include Fruitflow, a tomato extract that reduces the propensity for aberrant blood clotting typically associated with cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke.

