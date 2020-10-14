Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Shares Gap Down to $5.00

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $4.67. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $13.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

