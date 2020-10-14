HOVNAN 1000 DS REP 1 SRS A PRF (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Shares Gap Down to $7.49

HOVNAN 1000 DS REP 1 SRS A PRF (NASDAQ:HOVNP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.49, but opened at $6.97. HOVNAN 1000 DS REP 1 SRS A PRF shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01.

About HOVNAN 1000 DS REP 1 SRS A PRF (NASDAQ:HOVNP)

There is no company description available for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc

