LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Sets New 1-Year High at $227.20

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $227.20 and last traded at $226.16, with a volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHCG. UBS Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens increased their target price on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.89 and a 200 day moving average of $173.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $487.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.53 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3,988.1% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $772,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LHC Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,773,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $248,586,000 after buying an additional 555,729 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth $20,932,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 468,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,717,000 after buying an additional 95,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,486,000 after acquiring an additional 57,519 shares during the last quarter.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

