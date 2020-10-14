IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) Shares Gap Down to $9.00

IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $8.00. IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 295,478 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $9.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.20.

In other IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) news, insider Julian Tedder bought 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £457.65 ($597.92).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

