Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Down to $39.11

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.11, but opened at $36.52. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 393 shares.

PLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.42 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 498,259 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Piedmont Lithium accounts for about 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 6.03% of Piedmont Lithium at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

