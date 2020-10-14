Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Gap Down to $37.00

Eurasia Mining plc (LON:EUA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.00, but opened at $31.50. Eurasia Mining shares last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 43,232,759 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $744.85 million and a P/E ratio of -318.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.71.

Get Eurasia Mining alerts:

Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mineral exploration company, invests in, explores for, and develops platinum group metals, gold, copper, nickel, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects include the West Kytlim project located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located in the Kola Peninsula of Russia.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurasia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurasia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.