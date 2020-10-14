Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) (LON:AGFX) Shares Gap Down to $136.00

Shares of Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) (LON:AGFX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $136.00, but opened at $120.00. Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) shares last traded at $110.58, with a volume of 1,065,531 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 145.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 144.74. The firm has a market cap of $164.72 million and a P/E ratio of 14.23.

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services for businesses worldwide. Its product offering includes spot, forward, and options FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

