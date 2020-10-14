West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Sets New 52-Week High at $301.05

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $301.05 and last traded at $299.67, with a volume of 822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $298.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BofA Securities raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.84.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4,012.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

