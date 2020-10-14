Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) (LON:ZAIM) Shares Gap Down to $2.45

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) (LON:ZAIM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.30. Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 8,677 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $10.01 million and a PE ratio of -3.84.

About Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) (LON:ZAIM)

Zaim Credit Systems Plc operates as a microcredit company in Russia. The company provides loans of up to 30,000 Russian Roubles to individuals and companies. It operates through a network of approximately 95 sites located primarily in Moscow, as well as other urban areas of Western Russia, including St.

